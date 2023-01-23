Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.57.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.