Freeway Token (FWT) Price Up 97.8% Over Last Week

Freeway Token (FWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded up 97.8% against the dollar. One Freeway Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Freeway Token has a market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $156,923.65 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00413455 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.89 or 0.29021494 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587981 BTC.

Freeway Token Token Profile

Freeway Token launched on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi.

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

