Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 850 ($10.37) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 900 ($10.98).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.76) to GBX 750 ($9.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 825 ($10.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.76) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 822.86 ($10.04).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 916.40 ($11.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 894.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 782.69. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3,524.62. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

