FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,950. The company has a market cap of $325.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 36,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,093.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,689,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,108,165.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and have sold 830,829 shares worth $1,870,630. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

