FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,950. The company has a market cap of $325.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 36,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,093.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,689,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,108,165.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and have sold 830,829 shares worth $1,870,630. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.