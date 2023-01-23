Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FULC stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Insider Activity

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,449,599 shares of company stock valued at $13,695,667 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,630,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 117,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading

