Gala Price Reaches $0.0526 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Gala has a total market capitalization of $367.01 million and $620.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

