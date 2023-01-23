GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %
GEHC stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $67.82.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
