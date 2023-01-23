GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

GEHC stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $67.82.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.