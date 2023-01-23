Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Cut to C$1.60

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GXE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$83,728.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,879 shares in the company, valued at C$551,127.15. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,099 shares in the company, valued at C$238,141.10. Also, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$551,127.15. Insiders sold a total of 1,458,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,579 over the last quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

