Geegoopuzzle Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $13.43 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00029982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

