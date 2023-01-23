Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $7.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.43. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

