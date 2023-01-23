General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

GD stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

