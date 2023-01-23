General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.42.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

