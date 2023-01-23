Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT Lowered to CHF 3,500

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,096.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $64.27 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

