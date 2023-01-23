Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Blockchain Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 5,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,031. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.