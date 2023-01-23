Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

