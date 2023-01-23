Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.19. 182,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,880. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
