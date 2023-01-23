Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.19. 182,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,880. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERO. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

