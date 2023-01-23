Gode Chain (GODE) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $451,794.89 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

