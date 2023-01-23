Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Update

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.13. 615,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,070. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Gogo had a net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 233.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gogo by 41.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 55.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

