Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

GMGI stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Golden Matrix Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.