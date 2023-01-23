Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GBRGR remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Monday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.