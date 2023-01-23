Goldfinch Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.40 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $20.40 million and approximately $749,401.24 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,804,575 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

