GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

GoPro Price Performance

GoPro stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. 1,495,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $901.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

