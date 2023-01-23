GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 388,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. 338,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $91.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.95.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 84.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

