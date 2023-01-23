Head to Head Comparison: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) versus BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.99 $147.37 million $2.14 15.52 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.58 $618.12 million $6.90 14.27

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.12% 8.17% 0.76% BOK Financial 25.70% 9.63% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Trustmark and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trustmark and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 1 0 0 2.00 BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $110.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Trustmark pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Trustmark on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network, and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.