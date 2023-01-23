Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $41.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00081572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025731 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,298 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,296.811195 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0696701 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $51,192,999.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

