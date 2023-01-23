Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s current price.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 0.1 %

HRX stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,844. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.09. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$11.20 and a 12 month high of C$18.26. The company has a market cap of C$487.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$132.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

