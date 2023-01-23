HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HHLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,507. The company has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

