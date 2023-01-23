Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 190,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $105,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

