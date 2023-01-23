HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

HNI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HNI has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HNI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HNI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,907,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in HNI by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in HNI by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

