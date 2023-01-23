holoride Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $34.34 million and $113,893.59 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.68 or 0.07185782 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00058558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025222 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0670839 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $253,306.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

