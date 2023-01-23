Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Update

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 686,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of -0.10. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a negative net margin of 133.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

About Homology Medicines

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.