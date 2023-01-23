Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) Director Acquires C$13,960.00 in Stock

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) Director Owen Alexander Bavinton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,960.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:HZM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.