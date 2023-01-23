Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) Director Acquires C$13,960.00 in Stock

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) Director Owen Alexander Bavinton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,960.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:HZM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
