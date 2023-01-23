HUSD Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. HUSD has a total market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $2,879.52 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

