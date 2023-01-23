Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €140.80 ($153.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €109.27 and a 200 day moving average of €141.49. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €72.55 ($78.86) and a 12-month high of €516.00 ($560.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a market cap of $887.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.54.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.