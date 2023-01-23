Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Hypoport Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €140.80 ($153.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €109.27 and a 200 day moving average of €141.49. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €72.55 ($78.86) and a 12-month high of €516.00 ($560.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a market cap of $887.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.54.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
