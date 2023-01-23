iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.0 days.

Shares of IAFNF stock remained flat at $61.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAFNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

