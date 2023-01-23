IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.86. 293,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

