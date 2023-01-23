IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.54. 22,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $574.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

