Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.48 and a 200-day moving average of $334.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

