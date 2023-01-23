Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.86. The company had a trading volume of 216,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,527. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

