Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,955. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

