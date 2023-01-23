Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,287 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $151.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

