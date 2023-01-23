Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to approx $3.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,502. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.