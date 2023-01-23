Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 10,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $487,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading

