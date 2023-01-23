International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $112.36 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

