Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRRHF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,263.13. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,079.01 and a 52 week high of $2,342.00.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

