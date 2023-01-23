Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (AETUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) recently:

1/18/2023 – ARC Resources is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

1/12/2023 – ARC Resources is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

ARC Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

