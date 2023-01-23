IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.45 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $662.17 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

