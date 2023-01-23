IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of IRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 97,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,400. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $468.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 93.01%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

