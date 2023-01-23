iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 515,512 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 301,371 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,534,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,973,016. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

