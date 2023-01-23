iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,189,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 380,052 shares.The stock last traded at $233.16 and had previously closed at $229.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

